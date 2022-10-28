Iran intelligence forces foil bombing in Shiraz after shrine bloodshed

Citing an unnamed security source, Fars News Agency reported on Friday that the remote-controlled bomb was planned to be detonated on Ma’ali Street in Shiraz, but it was neutralized before going off.

An individual dressed as a scavenger was arrested in connection with the foiled bomb attack, the source said.

Meanwhile, the governor of Shiraz has said the terror attack was planned to be carried out a few days ago.

On Wednesday evening, armed terrorists stormed the holy Shah Cheragh Shrine in Shiraz, massacring 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and wounding at least 30 others.

The sacrilegious shooting attack was claimed by the Takfiri Daesh terrorist group.

The perpetrator of the terror attack, who was injured during a shoot-out with security forces, died on Thursday.