Iran’s intelligence arms shed light on US role in designing, fueling riots

In the statement on Friday, the two intelligence arms of Iran said, “Close and constant monitoring for more than a year, coupled by the existing documented material obtained during the riots and data received from the enemy scenarios for the post-riots era, offer many examples and undeniable evidence of the terrorist US regime’s all-out involvement in designing, executing and keeping up the unrest.”

The pair elaborated on three different stages of the conspiracy that the US has been pursuing against Iran in collusion with its allies and their agents operating on the ground: the pre-riots phase, during the riots, and the post-riots juncture.

Using the bitter tragedy of Mahsa Amini’s death as a pretext, even before the results of the investigations were out, the Americans kicked off the “pre-planned project,” although the regime usually turns a blind eye to real human rights violations worldwide, including the horrific assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by their allies in Riyadh, they said.

The statement added that there is documented intelligence indicating that the CIA — along with allied spy agencies of the UK, the Zionist regime, the Saudi regime and a number of other countries — had drawn up an “extensive” plot to commit crimes against the Iranian nation and the country’s territorial integrity and set the stage to intensify pressure on the country.

“There is credible information that the planning and the operational phase of the riots were undertaken by Mossad in collaboration with the most savage terrorist groups,” the statement said.

They explained in detail the various dimensions of the plot, which also involved cyberattacks, cyber warfare, and a media propaganda campaign fueled by UK-based anti-Iran channels.

The two intelligence bodies, however, assured that the US regime will once again fail to fulfill its evil goals.

American rulers, they said, are well aware that a new order is shaping in the world, where the US regime’s leadership will be nothing but “hallucinations” and will only be possible in “virtual space.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran is “the same large tree” as described by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, a tree that has not sustained any harm from incidents throughout different juncture, and has even strengthened its roots and created the “strong Iran.”