Iran intel forces foil terror bomb attacks in Tabriz amid riots

The local division of the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRC) said in a statement on Friday that elements tied to the so-called Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terror group and monarchists attempted to target people with hand-made bombs during gatherings in different locations of Tabriz.

Thanks to the vigilance of the intelligence forces, however, the terrorists were arrested and their explosive devices were confiscated.

Exploiting protests in different cities over the death of a woman in the custody of morality police, Mahsa Amini, rioters have in recent days entered the scene and launched attacks on security forces and public property.

Media reports say 35 people, including security forces, have so far been killed in the unrest. There is still no official confirmation though.

Iranian authorities have warned foreign hands are involved in the deadly chaos.

Amini’s death is still under investigation. Many, however, blame it on morality police, an accusation roundly dismissed by the force.

The Iranian Armed Forces have vowed to stand by the police in defending the country against the foreign-linked riots.