The Farm is located eight kilometres west of Kouhpayeh town in Isfahan province, central Iran.

This historical site, which is over 140 years old, includes a castle and a caravanserai. It has been the location of the movie “Caravans” (1978), starring Anthony Quinn and several other Iranian and non-Iranian actors.

Haj Hassan Farm is an endowment with a trustee in Kouhpayeh. If renovated, it can become an important tourist attractions in the east of Isfahan.

What follows are IRNA’s photos of the farm: