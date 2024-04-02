Iran says sent “important message” to US following Israel’s deadly attack on Syria mission

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a post on X, formerly Twitter, in early Tuesday.

The Monday attack resulted in the martyrdom of Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), his deputy, and five of their accompanying officers. Iran’s Ambassador to Damascus Hossein Akbari confirmed that the attack had resulted in the martyrdom of seven people, but said the exact number of the martyrs was yet to be specified.

The minister said Iran’s Foreign Ministry had summoned the chargé d’affaires of Switzerland, which represents Washington’s interests in Tehran, after the attack.

“During the summoning, the dimensions of the Israeli regime’s terrorist attack and crime were explained, and the American administration’s responsibility underlined,” read the post by the Iranian top diplomat.

“An important message was relayed to the American administration as the Zionist regime’s supporter,” it noted.

“The United States should be answerable.”

The US has historically acted as the regime’s biggest ally, providing it with billions of dollars in terms of military aid on an annual basis and shielding Tel Aviv against condemnatory and punitive measures at the United Nations by vetoing those measures.