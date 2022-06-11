Grossi: Iran, IAEA have chance to reach understanding any time

Grossi made the remarks in an interview with the Arabic channel of Aljazeera News Network, noting the resumption of the Vienna talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), seems to be the most rational option ahead.

There are tensions between Iran and the IAEA, but there is always a place for mutual understanding, the director-general added, expressing hope that he can travel to the Islamic country at the nearest opportunity.

Grossi, however, neglected the politicization of the IAEA in dealing with the peaceful nuclear program of Iran as well as his acceptance of the propaganda campaign hatched by the Zionist regime, warned Tehran of the consequences of Iranians’ recent moves on the process of talks in Vienna, Austria.

The international official described Iran’s reaction in switching off some IAEA cameras at its nuclear facilities as a negative move, claiming that the act is a negative measure because lowering transparency is not a good idea at all. He also alleged that Iran’s recent steps can affect opportunities to revive the 2015 nuclear deal negatively.

The IAEA chief also stated that he asked Iranian officials to take part in negotiations to focus on finding solutions.

On Wednesday, the US and three European countries of Britain, Germany, and France offered an anti-Iran draft resolution to the IAEA Board of Governors based on allegations made by the Zionist regime on Iranian nuclear activities. The anti-Iran resolution was approved with 30 votes in favor, two votes against (Russia and China), and three abstentions (India, Libya, and Pakistan).

In reaction to the approval of the resolution, the Islamic Republic of Iran halted certain collaborations with the IAEA, which were beyond safeguards agreements and were conducted by Iranians to show their good faith.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) issued a statement on Thursday, declaring that the Islamic Republic of Iran has so far shown extensive cooperation with the IAEA, which has not been appreciated, so the AEOI decided that beyond safeguards cameras measuring On-Line Enrichment Monitor (OLEM) and flowmeter to be deactivated from today.

However, the AEOI emphasized that more than 80% of the cameras available by the agency are safeguards cameras, which will continue to operate.

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also announced that as a result of the unconstructive approach by the IAEA and the approval of the anti-Iran resolution, the Islamic Republic has taken reciprocal practices, including installment of advanced centrifuges and deactivation of ultra-safeguards cameras.

The European trio who are also signatories to the nuclear deal issued a joint statement to show their protest against Iran’s response, while they themselves are the ones who did not abide by their commitments under the JCPOA.