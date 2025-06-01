Iran slams IAEA report as ‘politically motivated’

The IAEA claimed in a wide-ranging report on Saturday that Iran carried out secret nuclear activities with material not declared to the UN nuclear watchdog at three locations.

Gharibabadi stated the report focuses on disputed nuclear materials from over two decades ago “presented by Israel,” and stressed that no deviation has been found in Iran’s current nuclear activities. He reaffirmed that all nuclear materials are under IAEA safeguards and oversight.

He noted the IAEA itself acknowledges two of the four disputed sites are no longer under investigation and Iran has provided full explanations for the remaining two.

He further emphasized that enrichment to 60% is not prohibited under IAEA regulations and that there is no legal cap on enrichment levels unless the material is diverted for non-peaceful purposes.

Gharibabadi also rejected concerns over Iran’s suspension of the Additional Protocol and reassignment of inspectors from certain nationalities, asserting these actions are within Iran’s sovereign rights.

Despite the criticisms, the IAEA confirmed Iran’s continued cooperation on regular safeguards, stating no nuclear materials had been diverted for military use.

Gharibabadi asserted Iran views the report as part of a broader political pressure campaign by Western states, and in contrast with the agency’s inaction regarding Israel’s undeclared nuclear arsenal.