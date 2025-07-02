Iran says IAEA report paved the way for Israeli strikes on its nuclear facilities

Esmail Baqaei made those comments during an interview published by the Hindustan Times.

He said Grossi issued his report on Iran while openly admitting that there is no evidence of deviation in the country’s nuclear activities. According to Baqaei, despite this, the report was used as a pretext by the Israeli regime to justify its aggression.

He stressed that Iran has no hostility toward international organizations, including the IAEA, but expressed deep frustration and anger over what he called the agency’s politically motivated stance.

“The Iranian people are angry at the IAEA’s conduct and the bias we have witnessed,” he said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman further criticized the anti-Iran resolution passed by the IAEA Board of Governors, calling it the foundation for hostile military actions by Israel and the US.

Baqaei noted that Grossi, in a recent interview with CNN, admitted he had no proof Iran was pursuing a nuclear weapon, yet still issued a report that paved the way for pressure from the European troika and the US and the resolution against Iran.

“The IAEA and its chief, along with the Board of Governors, had a clear duty to condemn the illegal attacks on our peaceful nuclear facilities” Baqaei noted.

“They failed to do so [however] we still expect them to fulfill their responsibility and take a stand against these acts of aggression and injustice.”