Iran slams IAEA chief’s ‘speculative’ nuclear bomb claims, vows to continue diplomacy with Europe

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Esmail Baqaei, has dismissed recent claims by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi that Iran is close to developing a nuclear bomb.

In his weekly press conference on Monday, Baqaei stated that such speculative remarks are outside the IAEA chief’s mandate and undermine constructive engagement.

He emphasized that Iran’s nuclear program operates within the framework of international law, including the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and safeguards agreements, and urged the IAEA to act within its statutory limits.

Baqaei also addressed ongoing diplomatic efforts with European nations, confirming that talks would continue.

Regarding regional tensions, the spokesperson criticized recent comments by Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who claimed on Wednesday that Iran has paid a heavy price to maintain its influence in Iraq and Syria, yet its costs outweigh its gains in the region.

Describing the remarks as ‘unconstructive,’ the Iranian spokesperson warned of the growing assertiveness of Israel in the region and stressed the importance of managing differences with Turkey through wise and pragmatic approaches.

On Iran’s frozen funds in Qatar, Iraq, and Turkey, Baqaei acknowledged the challenges posed by US sanctions, noting that the Iranian Foreign Ministry, in coordination with the Central Bank, is actively working to resolve the financial restrictions.

He emphasized that the situation varies across the mentioned countries and remains a priority for Iran’s diplomatic efforts.

