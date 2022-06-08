Iran removes two IAEA cameras for being beyond safeguards agreement

The AEOI said the UN atomic body has not appreciated this good-will gesture from the Iranian side and has instead viewed Tehran’s voluntary move as part of Iran’s obligations.

The Iranian atomic organization noted that for these reasons, it orders the Online Enrichment Monitor and the flow meter to be taken offline.

The AEOI however noted that 80 percent of the IAEA’s surveillance cameras are within Iran’s obligations under the safeguards agreement and that they will be in place and will keep working.

Iran is angry at the IAEA over its chief’s recent visit to occupied Palestine and his accusations that Iran has not cooperated with the UN atomic agency.

Tehran says Rafael Grossi’s meeting with the Israeli regime officials shows that he has reduced the body to a political organization while the IAEA must only focus on its technical tasks.

Iran’s move to take the IAEA cameras offline also comes as the body’s board of governors is going to vote on a US-European troika drafted resolution that slams Tehran for what they call its failure to cooperate with the IAEA.

Tehran has said if the resolution gets approved, it will reconsider participation in the Vienna talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, otherwise known as the JCPOA.