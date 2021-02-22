Iran-IAEA Agreement in Line with Parliament’s Law: Foreign Ministry

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman says the agreement between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was a great diplomatic accomplishment for Iran and was in line with the Parliament’s law.

Saeed Khatibzadeh underlined that all actions adopted by Iran are in line with the legislation passed by Iranian lawmakers.

“The outcome of the technical negotiations held between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) during this trip was a considerable diplomatic and technical achievement for the AEOI,” said Khatibzadeh at his weekly press briefing.

“Dr. [Ali-Akbar] Salehi (the head of the AEOI) and his colleagues made a lot of efforts to, first of all, move in line with the [Iranian] parliament’s binding legislation,” he added.

“As stipulated in the statement issued by Mr. [Rafael] Grossi (the IAEA director general), all measures adopted are in keeping with the parliament’s law and enactments. All of them have been written down. Everything which has been agreed on, has been written down clearly and straightforwardly. There is nothing beyond the parliament’s legislation,” the spokesman explained.

“Some agreement have been made on the continuation of verification work within the framework of the Safeguards Agreement, including the point that cameras running beyond what is required by the Safeguards Agreement may keep working in the next three months, but no film recorded will be handed over to the IAEA and will be kept by the AEOI until the three-month period ends and the result is out,” he said.

“So, practically, not only has the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol been stopped, but also the limited agreements reached now are all within the framework of the parliament’s legislation,” Khatibzadeh added.

He said the technical aspects of the agreements reached between Iran and the IAEA will be announced soon.

“Of course, this does have some technical aspects. I know that the AEOI will announce these technical aspects to media and the public today or tomorrow,” he added.