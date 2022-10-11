Iran Judiciary: Hundreds detained in riots released

Masoud Setayeshi told reporters on Tuesday these people were released in the investigation stage.

Setayeshi says there are others, whose cases await further investigation and decision making.

The spokesman says the rest of the detainees are also being classified for their cases to be considered.

According to Setayeshi, those who were the main instigators of the riots will be tackled firmly stressing that the Judiciary’s decisions in this regard would be deterrent.

He also referred to the official conclusion on the case of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman whose death in morality police custody three weeks ago triggered the riots and protests, saying the official reports by the Legal Medicine Organization are clear about the cause of her death.

The reports say the young woman died due to cardiac problems and a stroke. But this has been challenged by her family, who have requested an independent investigation.