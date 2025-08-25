Monday, August 25, 2025
Iran hopes to begin Russian gas imports via Azerbaijan soon, ambassador says

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran’s ambassador to Russia said Monday that the delivery of Russian gas to Iran through the Republic of Azerbaijan could begin “in the near future,” pending agreement on pricing terms.

Kazem Jalali told Russia’s TASS news agency that Tehran is in ongoing talks with Gazprom to finalize all aspects of the project.

“Almost all issues have been resolved, but we need to reach a common language on pricing,” he said. “Once that is agreed, everything will be operational.”

Jalali also criticized Western governments for their “silence and inaction” over Israel’s military aggression in Gaza.

He noted that the conflict is a “proxy war,” with Israel acting “on behalf of the West,” and censured Tel Aviv for committing “crimes against humanity” by targeting civilians.

Jalali also touched on the escalation between Iran and the US-Israeli alliance in June, saying Iran demonstrated its ability to respond decisively to attacks. “Iran is not Gaza,” he stressed. “If attacked, we will react seriously.”

The envoy also noted that by the end of 2025, Iran expects to expand the use of Russia’s Mir payment cards nationwide.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

