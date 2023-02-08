Wednesday, February 8, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveCinema

Iran home entertainment products enter international festivals

By IFP Editorial Staff
The Actor

Iranian home video series “The Actor”, released recently, has been selected to contest France’s Series Mania Festival, the most prestigious event in Europe.

Nearly 400 series from different countries are vying to contest the festival which will allow only 8 works to enter the competition at its international section.

All of the competition titles will vie for prizes chosen by a jury presided over by Emmy-nominated writer, director and executive producer Lisa Joy.

Joy will be joined by French actress Emmanuelle Béart, British showrunner-screenwriter Chris Chibnall, Franco-British singer-songwriter and actress Lou Doillon, Indian director Anurag Kashyap and Israeli actor Yehuda Levi.

The jury will award a Grand Prize for Best Series and prizes for Best Script, Best Actress and best Actor during a closing ceremony on Friday, March 24.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks