Iran home entertainment products enter international festivals

Nearly 400 series from different countries are vying to contest the festival which will allow only 8 works to enter the competition at its international section.

All of the competition titles will vie for prizes chosen by a jury presided over by Emmy-nominated writer, director and executive producer Lisa Joy.

Joy will be joined by French actress Emmanuelle Béart, British showrunner-screenwriter Chris Chibnall, Franco-British singer-songwriter and actress Lou Doillon, Indian director Anurag Kashyap and Israeli actor Yehuda Levi.

The jury will award a Grand Prize for Best Series and prizes for Best Script, Best Actress and best Actor during a closing ceremony on Friday, March 24.