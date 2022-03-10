Thursday, March 10, 2022
Iran holds mass funeral for military advisers killed in Israeli attack on Damascus

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran has held a mass funeral for two Iranian military advisers and members of the IRGC killed in an Israeli missile attack on the Syrian capital Damascus earlier this week.

Hundreds of people along with senior commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Army took part in the funeral procession.

After the ceremony on Thursday morning in Tehran, the body of Morteza Saeednejad was buried, but Ehsan Karbalayipour’s body was flown to the southern city of Ahvaz for a memorial before burial in Qom.

Iran has strongly condemned the Israeli missile attack, with Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh saying revenge for the Monday strike will undoubtedly be taken.

The IRGC has also warned that the Israeli regime will pay for its crime. Iran routinely sends military advisers to Syria to help the Syrian government in the battle against terrorist groups.

