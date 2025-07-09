Iran reports heavy medical infrastructure damage during 12-day war with Israel

Kolivand said on Wednesday Red Crescent staff worked tirelessly under dangerous conditions, describing Israeli attacks as “criminal.”

He praised the dedication of aid workers and emphasized the group’s simultaneous focus on public training and international advocacy during the conflict.

Kolivand detailed the launch of community support initiatives like the “Khadem” plan, which addressed public health, crisis resilience, and neighborhood-based assistance. A post-war volunteer campaign, “Your Home Rebuilt,” is also underway to aid recovery.

Secretary-General Meysam Afshar highlighted the deployment of 70,000 trained responders and activation of emergency call center 4030, which handled over 100,000 calls. He said over half of the civilian casualties occurred in Tehran.

Afshar noted that despite targeted attacks, less than 15% of Red Crescent capacity was used. Internationally, the organization received solidarity messages from 70 national societies.