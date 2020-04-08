Iran Hails Russia’s Green Corridor Initiative for Coronavirus Battle

In a thread on his Twitter account, posted in Russian language, Foreign Minister Zarif welcomed Russia’s idea of creating a green zone amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

“In order to contain the situation of coronavirus, different countries have closed their geographical borders, but opened them to provide assistance,” Zarif said on Wednesday.

“(US President) Donald Trump continues to resist the international demand for lifting the sanctions on Iran in order to counter the coronavirus infection. Coronavirus may spread to the neighbouring countries,” the top Iranian diplomat warned.

“Iran welcomes the Russian idea of ‘creating a green corridor instead of an economic war and sanctions’,” he added.

His comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a common plan to support the global economy.

Speaking via teleconference to the leaders of the G-20 group of nations last week, Putin urged the creation of ‘green corridors’ to transport essential goods and technologies without sanctions as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.