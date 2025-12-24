Dozens of US lawmakers call on Trump to address Israeli Gaza ceasefire violations

The letter said Israel’s “bombardment against civilians, destruction of property and insufficient delivery of humanitarian aid” were jeopardising the ceasefire that the US, Egypt and Qatar brokered in October.

“It’s imperative that we hold the Israeli government accountable for its actions,” 49 Democratic members of the House of Representatives stated.

“We strongly urge your administration to exert maximum diplomatic pressure on the Israeli government, including by leveraging US assistance, to ensure full compliance with the terms of the framework and an end to the continued acts of violence and destruction that undermine this fragile agreement and threaten the prospect of lasting peace in the region,” the latter added.

The lawmakers accused Hamas of also violating the ceasefire, but noted that Israel’s response “has been severe and disproportionate, resulting in massive loss of life”.

The letter was spearheaded by Representatives Mark Pocan and Madeleine Dean. It was also endorsed by the Jewish advocacy groups J Street, the New Jewish Narrative and Win Without War.

Israel has escalated its attacks on Gaza in recent weeks. Seventy-five days into the truce deal, Israel has killed over 411 Palestinians and left more than 1,112 wounded.

The Government Media Office in Gaza has estimated at least 875 violations commited by its army since the start of the ceasefire in October.

In addition to repeated attacks, Israel has also continued to evade obligations to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Only 17,819 trucks entered the blockaded territory out of the 43,800 that were stripulated to be delivered and distributed to its population of two million.

A severe shortage in adequate shelter, medicine, food, fuel and other necessities has compounded the already dire situation in the strip.

The media office warned on Tuesday of a “deepening and unprecedented humanitarian crisis” with regards to the lack of shelter amid freezing temperatures and heavy rainfall.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with Trump next week in Florida.