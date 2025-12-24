IFP ExclusiveLocal

Video showing Faezeh Hashemi Rafsanjani wearing American jacket goes viral in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Faezeh Hashemi

The recent appearance of Faezeh Hashemi Rafsanjani, a daughter of former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, on a city street has attracted public attention due to her distinctive outfit.

Photos and footage of  Faezeh Hashemi Rafsanjani circulating online have sparked discussions among social media users about her style.

In a brief street interview, a reporter asks Faezeh whether her jacket was American-made, and she confirms that it is.

During the conversation, she also spoke about her experiences in Evin Prison, saying she is accustomed to prison life and even described Evin as being “like a hotel”.

The short interview has once again brought Faezeh Hashemi’s name into media discussions and social networks.

