Iran Gov’t Approves Law Passed by Parliament to Expand Nuclear Activities If Bans Not Lifted

The Iranian cabinet has approved the Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions and Protect Iranian Nation’s Interests, a law earlier passed by the Parliament and approved by the Guardian Council.

The executive regulation of the law was approved by the cabinet during its weekly session on Wednesday.

The law instructs the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to produce at least 120 kilogrammes of 20%-enriched uranium annually and stockpile it in the country and use it for peaceful purposes as needed.

It also obliges the government to meet, fully and without delay, domestic industries’ need for uranium enriched up to a purity level of 20 percent and above for peaceful purposes.

Under the law, the government would also be obliged to raise the country’s uranium enrichment and production to realize the enrichment capacity of 190 thousand separative work units (SWU).

It also requires the government to make use of advanced centrifuges, including IR6 and IR2M types.

The government will also be duty-bound to halt inspections of the country’s nuclear sites which are beyond the Additional Protocol.