Iran Global Forerunner in Nanotechnology: VP

Sorena Sattari made the comments at the opening ceremony of the 12th edition of Nanotechnology Exhibition – Iran Nano 2019 – in Tehran.

“As we can see, new sciences, like nanotechnology, make a lot of changes in life, reduce our costs and create a shortcut in the field of technology.”

He said making a product is the result of private investment in research, and if a good platform is provided in this field many products will be made.

He referred to Niroo Research Institute (NRI) as a successful model for development of technology by investing in the private sector.

“The government has acted as a research mentor and has helped private companies develop start-ups and knowledge-based products,” stated Sattari.

“We can’t do well in patent and paper production until the commercialisation cycle is properly formed. Investing in research will also increase the patents and produce papers. There is a tremendous amount of human resources in the country, and the public sector should pave the way for the use of this capacity in the country by providing a platform for the private sector.”

The Iran Nano 2019 is being held at Tehran International Permanent Fairground with the participation of 139 active institutions.

The products displayed at the exhibit include achievements in fields like water and environment, energy, healthcare, automotive, construction, textile, oil and agriculture.

The exhibition embraces various sections, including science and technology parks, growth centres, laboratories, universities, research and student clubs.

One of the most important sections of the event is the Nano-match booth with about 30 ready-to-invest projects aimed at meeting industrial needs, relying on domestic technologies.

There are participants from Turkey, Ethiopia, Iraq, Afghanistan, South Africa, Azerbaijan, Indonesia and CIS countries.

In this edition, 30 new products are featured in the Innovative Design section.

Industrial and networking companies, technology development departments, specialised B2B programs, student tours, workshops, and universities and research centres’ booths are the other sections of the exhibition.

The Islamic Republic ranks 4th in the world in the field of nanoscience production. The activity of 239 knowledge-based and industrial companies has resulted in production of more than 610 products and export of nano-products to more than 40 countries, according to official data.