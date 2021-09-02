Amir Abdollahian: Iran agrees to talks leading to ‘all sanctions’ removal

Iran’s Foreign Minister says Tehran agrees to the Vienna talks in principle but it accepts negotiations that will result in removing all sanctions on the country.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, in a phone conversation with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, added such talks should fulfill the rights of the Iranian people.

Amir Abdollahian also spoke of US President Joe Biden’s recent threat against Iran, saying the US must mind its manners while talking to Iran.

He added that US officials virtually have no sound understanding of the region and Iran, most particularly the Iranian people. The way the US speaks to Iran will not only fail to help resolve problems but it also complicates the situation.

The foreign minister also urged the group of countries known as the European Troika including Germany, Britain and France, to change course and begin abiding by their obligations under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

He accused the US of hypocrisy, saying Washington has hampered imports of vital and medical supplies to Iran through sanctions.

Maas in his turn called for the Vienna talks over the Iran nuclear deal to resume as soon as possible.

He also said Germany is ready to take all necessary measures to send BionTech’s Covid vaccine to Iran.