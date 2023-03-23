Iran welcomes GCC take on Tehran-Riyadh deal, rejects role in Yemen

Referring to the statement issued at the 155th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the council, Nasser Kanaani expressed hope that the agreement achieved between the two sides will play an effective role in bolstering stability, peace and development and promoting dialog-oriented approaches in the Persian Gulf region.

Kanaani once again appreciated China for supporting and hosting the process as well as Iraq and the Sultanate of Oman for their effective measures toward the resumption of political relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He said the support of regional countries for this agreement is indicative of the neighbors’ determination to promote diplomatic initiatives at the regional level.

Reaffirming the permanent positions of Iran, Kanaani said the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, the Greater Tunb and the Lesser Tunb are an integral and eternal part of the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The spokesman said the articles in the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council’s statement regarding the Iranian nuclear program were not relevant, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is well familiar with its international responsibilities and obligations and has always adhered to them, and regarding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), it interacts and communicates with the relevant parties in the technical and political frameworks related to this agreement.”

“Based on its strategic vision and principled policies, the Islamic Republic of Iran always considers interaction and cooperation with its neighbors as the best way to solve regional problems and welcomes positive initiatives in the field of developing relations, based on good neighborliness and international principles and rules,” he added.

The spokesman rejected the content about Yemen and its links to Iran, stressing the necessity of realism and promotion of a political solution to the long-running crisis in Yemen.