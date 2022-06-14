Iran: Negligence by truck driver blamed for gas leak in Fars Province incident

Abdollahi said the gas leak at a factory in the city of Firouzabad injured 149 people, adding 126 people were treated and discharged from hospital but 23 were hospitalized and are receiving treatment.

He blamed the gas leak from the sodium carbonate factory on negligence on the part of the driver of the truck carrying fluid nitrogen that damaged the hose of the ammonia tank.

Abdollahi said following the incident, rescue teams were dispatched to the plant and contained the gas leak swiftly.

The official said workers are now repairing the damaged parts in the factory.

The sodium carbonate factory in Firouzabad was launched in 2020. The factory produces one million tons of carbonate annually.