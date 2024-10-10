Iran fully prepared for any scenario: FM

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Araqchi said Iran will never give up backing the resistance.

“I made it clear in Beirut that Iran won’t abandon resistance,” he stated, referring to his recent visit to Lebanon.

The foreign minister noted that Iran’s support for resistance is not confined to political and diplomatic affairs, but Tehran will give the resistance forces whatever help necessary.

He also emphasized that Iran is not looking for a war or escalation of tensions; at the same time, it is ready for every possible scenario.

Araghchi reminded the Israeli regime that it could test Iran’s determination, adding that Tehran would meticulously consider any possible Israeli attack and give a proportional response to such a strike.

He warned that the Zionist regime is seeking to ignite a large-scale war and drag all countries into it. “Iran is not the only country opposing an extensive war, as all countries are aware of the catastrophic nature of such a war.”

Pointing to his recent visits to the regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, the minister highlighted the significant role of Riyadh in the region, adding that Qatar is also an influential state with which Iran is negotiating to put an end to the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon.

He added that the diplomatic channels between Iran and the US are kept open via intermediaries and views are being exchanged indirectly.

There is consensus about the need to find diplomatic solutions to the crisis, the minister concluded.

Araghchi has visited Qatar after a trip to Riyadh, where he held talks with Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and foreign minister.