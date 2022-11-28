Iran registers fourth day of Covid zero deaths

With no one dying from coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Iran, the total number of deaths remained at 144,633, Iran’s Health Ministry said on Monday.

However, 45 new cases of infection with COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 17 of whom were hospitalized, it added.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 7,335,114 patients out of a total of 7,559,634 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 69 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 65,139,296 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,548,583 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 31,375,670 people have also received the third or the fourth shot as the booster jab.