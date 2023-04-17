Monday, April 17, 2023
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign PolicyMiddle East

Iran foreign ministry: Tehran, Riyadh to reopen embassies by May 9

By IFP Editorial Staff
Amirabdollahian and bin Farhan

Iran’s foreign ministry says Tehran and Riyadh will re-open their embassies by May 9.

According to the ministry’s director general for Persian Gulf affairs, the date has been already agreed by Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Alireza Enayati added that Iran seeks to hasten the re-openings due to the Hajj pilgrimage season in June.

He also stressed that no decision has been made whether the two countries reopen their embassies simultaneously, saying this is a technical issue that needs to be discussed.

Under a China-mediated agreement, Iran and Saudi Arabia announced the resumption of diplomatic ties on March 10. The announcement followed several rounds of negotiations hosted by Iraq.

Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Iran in January 2016, after protesters stormed its embassy in Tehran and consulate in the city of Mashhad, over Riyadh’s execution of the Saudi Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr Al-Nimr.

Iranian and Saudi delegations have travelled to the two countries to do necessary technical requirements for the reopening of the embassies and consulates.

