Monday, January 23, 2023
Iran Foreign Ministry: No direct bilateral talks with US government

By IFP Editorial Staff
Nasser Kanaani

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman has reacted to reports of talks between Tehran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani and US Special Representative on Iran Robert Malley, saying Tehran is holding no direct bilateral talks with Washington.

Nasser Kanaani told reporters on Monday, however, that messages on the talks for removal of the anti-Iran sanctions are being exchanged with the US through different channels.

According to the spokesman, the nuclear issue is a topic in which Iran as well as the US government and European members of the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, have interests, therefore all sides are determined in the negotiations.

In his weekly presser, Kanaani also talked about the European Parliament’s draft resolution against the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

He says although the resolution is not binding, the Europeans are aware that the Iranian parliament has prepared a draft legislation and will take legal measures against the “miscalculated” move by the EU.

He then touched on the visit by Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi to Iran, noting that Tehran is in contact with the agency and the visit will take place whenever the preparations for Grossi’s travel are there.

The spokesman stressed that the IAEA director general is not responsible for making comments on the nuclear negotiations and removal of sanctions.

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

