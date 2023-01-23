Iran Foreign Ministry: No direct bilateral talks with US government

Nasser Kanaani told reporters on Monday, however, that messages on the talks for removal of the anti-Iran sanctions are being exchanged with the US through different channels.

According to the spokesman, the nuclear issue is a topic in which Iran as well as the US government and European members of the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, have interests, therefore all sides are determined in the negotiations.

In his weekly presser, Kanaani also talked about the European Parliament’s draft resolution against the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

He says although the resolution is not binding, the Europeans are aware that the Iranian parliament has prepared a draft legislation and will take legal measures against the “miscalculated” move by the EU.

He then touched on the visit by Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi to Iran, noting that Tehran is in contact with the agency and the visit will take place whenever the preparations for Grossi’s travel are there.

The spokesman stressed that the IAEA director general is not responsible for making comments on the nuclear negotiations and removal of sanctions.