Iran foreign minister stresses sovereignty over 3 Persian Gulf islands

The top Iranian diplomat made the remark on his twitter page on Saturday in reaction to a joint statement by China and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council a day earlier that voiced support for the UAE’s efforts to resolve the standoff over the three islands.

In his tweet, Amirabdollahian said: “The islands of Abu Musa as well as the Greater and Lesser Tunbs, in the Persian Gulf, are inseparable parts of Iran and will always belong to Iran.”

He added that all parties are the same to Iran when it comes to the necessity of respecting the country’s territorial integrity.