Iran football team crowned at 2023 CAFA Nations Cup

Team Melli defeated the Uzbek national team at the city’s Milliy Stadium on Tuesday with a sole goal scored by Sardar Azmoun at the beginning of the first half.

Iran defender Hossein Kan’anizadegan was sent off in the 90th minute after receiving the second yellow card.

The games marked the first edition of the biennial CAFA Nations Cup.

Iran had defeated Kyrgyzstan with a resounding five goals to one on Friday. Iran forward Mehdi Taremi scored a hat-trick and Azmoun found the back of the net twice in that game, while Mirlan Murzayev netted a consolation for Kyrgyzstan.

Before defeating Kyrgyzstan, Team Melli had beaten Afghanistan 6-1 in another emphatic victory.

Earlier on Tuesday, Oman defeated Kyrgyzstan 1-0 to finish in the event’s third place.

Taremi scored six goals in the tournament to become the event’s top scorer.