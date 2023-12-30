Saturday, December 30, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Iran’s football player Ali Daei among AFC’s Asian Cup legends 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ali Daei

Iran's football legend Ali Daei is selected by the Asian Football Confederation as one of the best soccer players of the Asian Cup.

The other best players are Shunsuke Nakamura of Japan, Younis Mahmoud Khalaf of Iraq, Saleh Mohammed Nu’eimah of Saudi Arabia and Tim Cahill of Australia.

Daei was a prolific goalscorer known for his heading accuracy and ability in the air.

He was the world’s top international goalscorer with 108 goals until his record was broken by Portugese legend Cristiano Ronald in 2021.

During his playing career, Daei was appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2001.

After his retirement, Daei served as a member of the FIFA Football Committee between 2007 and 2013. Finally, he was inducted into the Asian Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks