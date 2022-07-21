Iran FM visits people injured in accident involving ministry cars

The incident took place on Wednesday due to an unexpected technical problem.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Thursday visited the people at two hospitals in the capital to get information about their health condition.

Amirabdollahian appreciated the healthcare staff of the two hospitals and instructed them to do whatever is needed to restore the two people’s full health.

The two pedestrians injured in the incident are 65 and 13 years old. Their condition was put under control Wednesday evening thanks to the management of relevant bodies.

Medical sources say they are in good health and their general condition is satisfactory.

During the visit, Amirabdollahian talked with the mother of the injured teen and also the 65-year-old injured man and his wife for several minutes to soothe them.