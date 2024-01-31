Iran FM calls on US to stop language of threat following deaths of soldiers in Jordan

Amirabdollahian noted that Iran’s response under threatening circumstances would be decisive and immediate.

The Iranian foreign minister described resistance as the “existing reality in the face of occupation,” underscoring that the US must stop what he called the “language of threat and blame-game” and focus on a political solution to the Palestine crisis.

His comments come as the US has said it’s going to attack the resistance forces in the region in retaliation for the deaths of US troops in the recent attack on an American base in Jordan.

The US accuses Iran of getting the resistance to hit the US troops. Tehran says the resistance groups do not receive orders from the Islamic Republic and that Iran has no control over them.

The resistance groups themselves have time and again reiterated that they will keep attacking the US and Israel unless the Zionist regime stops its invasion of Gaza, where since early October, around 27 thousand Gazans, mostly women and children, have been killed.

Meanwhile Major General Hossein Salami the commander in chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), pointed to the US anti-Iran rhetoric, saying the Islamic Republic is not seeking war, but will not let any threat go unanswered.