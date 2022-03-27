Iran FM: US lack of political decision obstacle to nuclear deal

Hossein Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a Sunday meeting with Enrique Mora the European Union’s deputy secretary general for political affairs in Tehran.

He said the Islamic Republic has joined the Vienna negotiations with seriousness and put forward all the initiatives required for reaching an agreement, adding that the other parties, especially the US administration, should adopt a realistic approach in order to facilitate a resolution of the remaining outstanding issues.

Amir Abdollahian expressed gratitude for efforts made by Mora and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in the negotiations process.

For his part, Enrique Mora, the European Union’s deputy secretary general for political affairs, presented a report on the latest status of the talks as well as his own assessment of the path ahead.