Iran FM: If US shows flexibility, nuclrar deal will be clinched in coming days

He said if the US shows flexibility, Iran and the other sides will reach a deal in the coming days.

Amirabdollahian also said Iran and the P4+1 have done what is necessary, adding that the Vienna talks made progress but Iran does not want to enter into an agreement which would make no changes on the ground.

The foreign minister said Iran and the US are exchanging messages on three issues and that ran will announce its views in the next few days.

“We told the US that if they meet our demands regarding the three issues which are logical, we are ready to reach a deal and attend the summing up meeting”, he said.

Amirabdollahian said Iran showed flexibility at all stages of the talks and the US itself knows this too well.

He noted, “It’s now the US’s turn to show flexibility.”

The top Iranian diplomat stressed that the US side showed flexibility regarding two issues in words but this must be in practice.

He urged Washington to also show flexibility about the third issue, namely guarantees.

Amirabdollahian referred to the US claim that they have a Plan B in case the talks fail, underlining, “We also have our own Plan B, but this issue must be resolved through talks.”

The foreign minister said Iran will give its final view on the EU’s proposed deal to the bloc’s JCPOA talks’ coordinator by midnight Monday.

Amirabdollahian noted that if the US acts realistically and flexibly, a deal will be reached, but if they do not show flexibility, more talks must be held.