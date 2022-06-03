Iran FM: US, EU3 move against Tehran unconstructive

In a telephone conversation with the European Union foreign policy chief, Amirabdollahian pointed out the move will only make the process of talks over Iran’s nuclear program more difficult and more complicated.

The top Iranian diplomat warned any move by the US and the European troika will be definitely met with an appropriate, effective and immediate response from the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran’s foreign minister referred to the determination of the Islamic Republic to reach a good, strong and lasting deal.

He also thanked Borrell for his efforts and reiterated Iran’s readiness and resolve to continue the talks until they pay off in a realistic way that would be agreed upon by all sides.

Amirabdollahian further spoke about the destructive moves by the Zionist regime, which itself is the main culprit in the world when it comes to illegal nuclear activities.

The top Iranian diplomat added that the trip of the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to Tel Aviv ahead of the upcoming meeting of the agency’s Board of Governors is at odds with the principle of neutrality and the body’s technical and professional capacity.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josef Borrell for his part criticized efforts by some parties to cause the talks to fail.

Borrell underlined the need to speed up efforts to make the talks success and result in a deal.

Borrell underscored the necessity of continuing consultations to move away from the current negative atmosphere at the IAEA and to focus on the continuation of negotiations so that all sides will return to their commitments under the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA.

The two sides also emphasized the need for the IAEA to act professionally and remain neutral