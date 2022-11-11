Iran FM, in phone call with UN chief, slams “Arab state interference”

Hossein Amirabdollahian also said, “In contradiction to the UN Charter, a few Western governments acted to encourage violence and offer training on making arms and Molotov cocktails in the cyberspace and media by exploiting peaceful demands in Iran, which resulted in the killings of police personnel and the creation of insecurity in Iran, to the extent that they paved the way for an act of terror by Daesh.”

He also also referred to the path of technical talks between the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), describing cooperation between the two sides as appropriate.

The Iranian foreign minister also briefed the UN chief over the recent exchanges of messages between Iran and the United States via the European Union during the Vienna negotiations over the revival of the Iran nuclear deal.

Commenting on the crisis in Yemen, Amirabdollahian said the Islamic Republic will continue to play a role to help bring about an extension of the ceasefire and cooperation with the UN.

“Of course, any decision related to the continuity of the ceasefire and a complete removal of the humanitarian siege of Yemen will be taken by Yemen’s leaders and people,” he said.

On Ukraine, the top Iranian diplomat once again sharply rejected the baseless claims about the dispatch of drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war.

He criticized the “dual behavior” of some Western governments and described their attempts at convening a special meeting of the Human Rights Council on Iran as rejected.

The top Iranian diplomat added, “A Human Rights Council session must be held for governments which encourage violence and terror.”

He warned against the negative repercussions of a political move at the Human Rights Council on cooperation between Iran and the West.

For his part, the UN secretary-general pointed to the duties of the Human Rights Council, rejecting any political meddling by the Council in the affairs of countries.

He also called for the Islamic Republic’s continued cooperation with the UN special envoy for Yemen in efforts to extend the temporary ceasefire in the country.

Guterres referred to his recent meeting with envoys of Iran and other Persian Gulf littoral countries, expressing hope for the formation of a new format for regional cooperation which would promote peace and stability in the region.

He hailed Iran for laying emphasis on diplomacy and said a revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal would guarantee the interests of all sides.

The UN chief also described the continuation of cooperation between Iran and the IAEA as a positive step.