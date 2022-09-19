Iran FM: Tehran serious about nuclear deal that secures national interests

Hossein Amirabdollahian in an article in the government’s official newspaper Iran wrote that Tehran seeks an agreement that guarantees its economic benefits and has been the party that has tabled the largest number of initiatives during the Vienna talks.

He said the ball is in the court of the US and it is for Washington to make a political decision to bring the negotiations to fruition and pave the way for an agreement in the near future.

The US is yet to respond to Iran’s latest proposals on the draft text of the agreement to revive the nuclear deal.

Tehran’s call for guarantees that the US will not withdraw from the deal again and will not re-impose anti-Iran sanctions is reportedly a key bone of contention between the two sides.

Also on relations between Iran and the world countries, Amirabdollahian added the current administration has “made a new choice” based on a “correct” understanding of the international order to expand its relations with all countries around the world, while giving priority to the “look to Asia” and “focus on neighborliness”.