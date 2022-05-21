Iran FM says Tehran serious about lasting deal in Vienna talks

Amir Abdollahian, in a phone conversation with Josef Borrel the European Union Foreign Policy chief on Friday afternoon, added Tehran has the goodwill and necessary determination to reach an agreement.

The Iranian foreign minister referred to the recent visit by EU Deputy Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora to Tehran and said during his trip, some initiatives were reviewed.

The top Iranian diplomat also thanked Borrell and Mora for their constructive efforts in this regard.

Amir Abdollahian in other comments spoke about the Ukraine crisis and said the Islamic Republic of Iran has always underlined that it is opposed to the use of war, including in Ukraine.

The Iranian foreign minister also noted that Iran has never adopted double standards toward crises in Yemen, Afghanistan, Ukraine and other countries.

Amir Abdollahian added that the Islamic republic of Iran invites both warring sides in Kiev and Moscow to negotiate and to end the war, adding that Tehran believes the only way out of this crisis is through focusing on diplomacy and dialog.

Amir Abdollahian then pointed to his talks with the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine in recent months, announcing Iran’s readiness to support peace and security and to act as a mediator.

During the telephone conversation, the EU foreign policy chief referred to the Vienna talks and said, “We are now on a new path of continuing dialog and focusing on solutions”.

Josef Borrell added, “We are determined to continue our efforts in constant touch with Tehran and Washington to bring their views closer together”.

Borrel said he is optimistic about reaching a good deal.

He also underscored the two warring sides in the Ukraine conflict accuse each other of lacking the required will for talks and under such circumstances, reaching peace will be difficult.