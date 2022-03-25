Iran FM says Tehran ready for fifth round of talks with Saudi Arabia

Amir Abdollahian made the comment in an interview with Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen news channel.

Amir Abdollahian said Iran’s relations with Saudi Arabia are not good but the Islamic Republic is not to blame for this.

The Iranian foreign minister added that the Tehran-Riyadh relations are facing challenges and problems and that Iran is making efforts to keep the door open to dialog between the two sides.

He noted that it was the Saudi government that severed ties with Iran.

Amir Abdollahian said Saudi Arabia was the first country to cut ties with Iran and this is while the Islamic Republic has good relations with other Arab countries like Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

The Saudis unilaterally severed ties with Iran after a group of Iranian protesters attacked the Saudi embassy in Iran in protest against the kingdom’s execution of a Shia cleric in 2016.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have so far held four rounds of talks mediated by Iraq.