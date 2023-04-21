Iran FM says Saudi technical team visit to Tehran, Mashhad good

During a telephone conversation with his Saudi counterpart, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also congratulated Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud on Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Amirabdollahian described his recent meeting with Faisal bin Farhan as well as the exchange of technical delegations tasked with reopening the embassies of the two countries as good.

Amirabdollahian added, “My colleagues at the Foreign Ministry and the delegation sent to Riyadh and Jeddah are trying reopen the Embassy and consulate general of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Saudi Arabia as scheduled and before the Hajj season.”

He further described the outcome of the Saudi technical team’s trip to Tehran and Mashhad as good.

The Saudi foreign minister for his part congratulated Amirabdollahian on Eid ul-Fitr.

Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud expressed hope that the two top diplomats will soon meet each other in Tehran and Riyadh.

The Saudi foreign minister said his country will provide the necessary facilities for Iranian Hajj pilgrims and for the purpose of reopening the Iranian Embassy and consulate general in Riyadh and Jeddah.

Amirabdollahian and Bin Farhan Al-Saud underlined that the trend of the work of the two countries’ technical delegations has been positive and constructive, and that Iran and Saudi Arabia are moving toward increased cooperation.