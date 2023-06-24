Iran FM says Russia will overcome current situation

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahin and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov have discussed bilateral ties and also the latest developments in parts of Russia over the phone.

In the telephone conversation, Amirabdollahin supported the rule of law in all countries, including Russia, which is Iran’s neighbor and friend.

He also criticized any foreign interference in the internal affairs of countries.

Amirabdollahin further described what’s unfolding in Russia as a completely internal issue and voiced confidence that the country will overcome the situation.

Lavrov for his part pointed to the Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks and underlined the need to impose the rule of law in the country.

The Russian foreign minister expressed confidence that his country will quickly overcome the situation.

Lavrov also spoke about the high-level ties between Russia and Iran, stressing the necessity of pursuing bilateral agreements.

Russia’s paramilitary organization known as the Wagner Group, accusing the country’s defense ministry of killing a large number of its forces in a strike on a Wagner camp, has taken control of the military facilities in two Russian cities.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has warned that his troops would head for the capital, Moscow.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing the nation, vowed to punish those behind an “armed uprising” following Wagner’s movements and acts.

Putin called on Prigozhin to surrender, simply to see his objection.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense has denied Prigozhin’s claims over the killing of Wagner forces.