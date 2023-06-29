Iran FM says welcomes restoration of ties with Egypt, Morocco

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a speech to the Muslim ambassadors in the capital Tehran on Thursday on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice.

Amirabdollahian said among the foreign policy priorities of the Iranian government is paying special attention to the relationship with the Islamic world and the countries of the region.

He referred to the recent restoration of the Iran-Saudi ties as the result of this policy.

The top Iranian diplomat went on to say, “We likewise welcome the development of relations and normalization with other regional and Muslim countries, including the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Muslim and brotherly state of Morocco.”

Iran and Egypt severed diplomatic ties in 1980 one year into the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Morocco cut off relations with Iran in May 2018 over what it called Iran’s support for the Polisario Front, an armed group fighting for self-determination of Western Sahara claimed by Morocco.

Amirabdollahian, in other comments, voiced concerns over the crisis and civil war unfolding in Sudan.

He reiterated, “Undoubtedly, the enemies of the Islamic world hatched extensive plots to divide the Islamic countries; what happened in recent years in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria is part of the conspiracy of the enemies of the Islamic Ummah and Islamic countries.”

Amirabdollahian also added the issue of Palestine is still the main issue and priority of the Islamic world.