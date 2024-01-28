Iran FM says to visit Pakistan soon following deadly incidents

“Today, the enemies are seeking to target the good neighborliness policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran through the tool of terrorism,” Amirabdollahian stated at the 7th conference on multilateralism in the history of Iran’s foreign relations in Tehran on Sunday.

“With a special focus on the good neighborliness policy, we have seen and defined security at the heart of the good neighborliness policy. We will never allow the enemies to target the friendship, peace and security of the region.”

He further stressed that over the past days, there have been terrorist moves in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and areas in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

Iran, he added, held constructive talks with Pakistani and Iraqi officials in a bid to protect the security of the country and its borders as well as that of the region.

The discussions focused on a joint understanding and political solutions to what happened in Pakistan’s Balochistan and Iraq’s Kurdistan, Amirabdollahian noted.

The top Iranian diplomat also said that he will soon travel to Pakistan and Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian will visit Iraq.

Earlier this month, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched missile strikes on an Israeli spy base in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. The elite military force also carried out simultaneous drone and missile attacks on two bases belonging to the Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group in Pakistan.