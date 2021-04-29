Iran FM, Oman’s Deputy PM Call for Removing Barriers to Enhanced Ties

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al-Said, the deputy prime minister for the Council of Ministers in the Sultanate of Oman.

In the Wednesday meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments pertaining to bilateral relations as well as regional issues of mutual interest.

In the meeting, they highlighted good relations between Tehran and Muscat, saying they are determined to remove obstacles and expedite the implementation of the decisions made by both countries’ senior officials.