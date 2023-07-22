Iran FM calls for OIC ministerial meeting over defiling Quran

Amirabdollahian raised the issue in a phone conversation with Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha.

Amirabdollahian expressed deep regret over the insulting and provocative move and condemned it. He proposed that an urgent ministerial meeting of the OIC be held at the earliest for exchanges of views on the significant issue.

“If the Swedish government does not take an effective measure immediately, Muslim countries should concertedly give a firm response to the desecration of the divine scripture, the Holy Quran,” he added.

For his part, the OIC secretary general condemned the sacrilegious move and promised to put a ministerial OIC meeting on agenda in consultation with the member states.

The two sides also emphasized the need for Muslim countries to take a concerted and firm measure in order to prevent a repetition of such insults.

Amirabdollahian also in a phone talk with his Swedish counterpart, Tobias Billströmb, said that insulting the Quran and other books of divine religions is deplorable anywhere, no matter who does it under what circumstances.

Amirabdollahian added that such acts under the pretext of freedom of speech are unacceptable and unwarranted.

Sweden’s top diplomat, in turn, said that the Swedish government condemns the desecration of the divine book of Muslims, the Holy Quran.

Tobias Billström said the Swedish prime minister and the official statement of the country’s foreign ministry have explicitly stated that the desecration of the Quran is not the stance of the government in Stockholm.