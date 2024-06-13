Thursday, June 13, 2024
IFP ExclusiveMiddle EastSelected

Acting Iran FM, OIC head urge Islamic states to adopt practical measures over Gaza war

By IFP Editorial Staff
Gaza War

Iran’s caretaker Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri and the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha, have called on the Islamic countries to act in order to end Israel's crimes against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip which has been under the regime's aerial and ground attack since October last year.

Bagheri had a telephone conversation with Brahim Taha on Wednesday and discussed the Zionist regime’s crime in Gaza and Rafah, saying that Islamic countries should act in this regard.

The acting foreign minister referred to the ongoing and escalating crimes by the Zionist regime in Rafah and highlighted the need on the part of Muslim states to take measures in order to halt the Zionists’ crimes.

Bagheri also pointed to the efforts by some countries, including South Africa to open a judicial case at The Hague, and cutting off ties between some Latin American countries and the Zionist regime.

The interim Iranian foreign minister, however, demanded Islamic states take more serious steps, and stressed on the need to hold an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries in this regard.

Meanwhile, Brahim Taha denounced the Zionist regime’s crimes and stressed on the necessity to take a practical measures against the Israeli regime.

He stressed on the need for practical steps and collaboration among Muslim states to stop the Zionists’ crimes in this regard.

