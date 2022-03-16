Amri Abdollahian: Final deal in Vienna closer than any time

Amir Abdollahian made the comment in a phone conversation with his British counterpart Liz Truss on Wednesday evening.

The top Iranian diplomat reiterated, “What can make a good and lasting agreement certain is realistic behavior by the Us and its decline to make new and false demands.”

The Iranian foreign minister also welcomed Britain’s move to settle its 4-decade debt to the Islamic Republic as something to which the Iranian people had a right. Amir Abdollahian expressed hope that confidence-building measures will pave the way for expansion of bilateral ties.

In the telephone call, the British foreign secretary also expressed pleasure at the new developments in bilateral ties and called for further expansion of the relations.