Wednesday, March 16, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsForeign PolicyNuclearSelected

Amri Abdollahian: Final deal in Vienna closer than any time

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian says Iran and the P 4+1 are close to the final point of a deal in the Vienna talks more than any time before, adding Iran is ready for such an agreement if all its red lines are respected.

Amir Abdollahian made the comment in a phone conversation with his British counterpart Liz Truss on Wednesday evening.

The top Iranian diplomat reiterated, “What can make a good and lasting agreement certain is realistic behavior by the Us and its decline to make new and false demands.”

The Iranian foreign minister also welcomed Britain’s move to settle its 4-decade debt to the Islamic Republic as something to which the Iranian people had a right. Amir Abdollahian expressed hope that confidence-building measures will pave the way for expansion of bilateral ties.

In the telephone call, the British foreign secretary also expressed pleasure at the new developments in bilateral ties and called for further expansion of the relations.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 21

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks