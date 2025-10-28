IFP ExclusiveNuclear

Iran FM: No Access granted to sensitive nuclear sites during recent IAEA inspections

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abbas Araghchi

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi told Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee that the recent inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) did not include any access to facilities targeted during the conflict with the US and Israel.

According to committee spokesperson Ebrahim Rezaei, Araghchi said the limited inspections were authorized only for the Bushehr nuclear power plant, for fuel replacement, and the Tehran Research Reactor, which produces medical isotopes for over one million Iranians.

Both were conducted with the approval of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and the Supreme National Security Council.

Rezaei noted that Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s foreign policy as increasingly economy-driven, highlighting the government’s focus on provincial diplomacy to expand trade with neighboring countries. Two regional conferences have already been held, with two more planned by the end of the year.

Lawmakers also questioned the minister on sanctions, the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), and cooperation with China and Russia.

Araghchi said Iran remains a JCPOA signatory because some of its clauses benefit the country, adding that partnerships with Beijing and Moscow under 20- and 25-year agreements are progressing effectively.

