Iran FM Meets with New Emir in Trip to Kuwait

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has travelled to Kuwait on behalf of President Hassan Rouhani to offer sympathy to the Kuwaiti nation and government over the demise of the country’s former emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Zarif held meetings with Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, the new emir of Kuwait, and Foreign Minister Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In the Sunday meetings, the Iranian top diplomat expressed Iran’s sympathy and condolences over the loss.

He also offered congratulations on the new emir’s appointment, and underlined the Islamic Republic’s support for the Arab country.